Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Issued By Truist Securiti

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DGX. Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $125.71 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $131.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.33 and its 200 day moving average is $119.28. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,017 shares of company stock valued at $51,839,654. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

