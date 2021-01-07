Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for TopBuild Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for TopBuild in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s FY2021 earnings at $8.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

BLD opened at $186.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $200.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.80.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,089,000 after purchasing an additional 101,654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 219,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 201,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 200,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after acquiring an additional 29,205 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

