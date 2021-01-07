Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Raised by Analyst

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AutoZone in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $13.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $13.09. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $1,320.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2021 earnings at $19.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $76.91 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of AutoZone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,229.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,267.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,159.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,167.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mirova acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 52.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total transaction of $13,490,269.50. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total value of $5,006,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock worth $59,275,427. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

