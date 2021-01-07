Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will earn $3.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,560.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s FY2022 earnings at $10.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,277.83.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,571.98 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $1,735.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,586.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,243.27. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,824.26 and a beta of 1.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,010,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,618,000 after purchasing an additional 430,617 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,279,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,491,000 after buying an additional 205,723 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,009,000 after buying an additional 177,387 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,248,000 after buying an additional 121,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 479.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after buying an additional 119,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

