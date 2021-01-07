Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.67.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.33.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $368.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $386.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,228,797,000 after acquiring an additional 535,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,036,000 after purchasing an additional 151,708 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,918,000 after purchasing an additional 106,868 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 277,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.