Qcash (QC) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a market capitalization of $72.09 million and approximately $1.77 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00024501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00110909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.74 or 0.00450836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00229224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00052907 BTC.

Qcash Token Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn.

Buying and Selling Qcash

Qcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.