QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Earns Neutral Rating from Nord/LB

Nord/LB reissued their neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of QIAGEN from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QIAGEN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.72.

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $483.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

