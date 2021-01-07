Qitmeer (PMEER) Price Tops $0.0201 on Exchanges

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Qitmeer token can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, CoinBene, Coinnest and CoinEgg. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $533,040.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00025506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00110739 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.02 or 0.00460260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00230933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00052415 BTC.

Qitmeer Token Profile

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,623,930 tokens. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Coinnest, CoinBene, CoinEgg and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.