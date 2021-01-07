QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells $619,836.00 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $619,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,625,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, January 4th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $44,222.09.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $37,702.30.

On Friday, November 20th, Douglas Valenti sold 14,283 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $247,952.88.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Douglas Valenti sold 11,600 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $199,636.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Douglas Valenti sold 18,000 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $316,080.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 24,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $419,192.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 23,896 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $407,187.84.

On Monday, October 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 18,009 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $295,167.51.

On Friday, October 23rd, Douglas Valenti sold 15,136 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $258,371.52.

On Monday, October 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 29,041 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $491,083.31.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.07 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 74.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $164,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QuinStreet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

