Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.53.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of RL stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.80. 3,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,129. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.81.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. George purchased 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $250,742.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,285.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 540.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.