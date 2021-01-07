Raymond James Increases Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) Price Target to C$5.50

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.90.

Get Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) alerts:

Shares of CVE:SDE traded up C$0.20 on Thursday, reaching C$3.80. 708,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,704. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.50 and a 52 week high of C$8.00.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$37.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.