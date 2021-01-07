Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $82.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

NYSE:RJF opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.11. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $490,017.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,403.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 29.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,613,000 after buying an additional 708,196 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,011,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,118,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,113,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

