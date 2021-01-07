Raymond James Raises CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to $9.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CWXZF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CanWel Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.41.

CWXZF opened at $6.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $6.09.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

