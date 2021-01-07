Raymond James Raises Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $21.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RF. Robert W. Baird cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

NYSE RF traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 163,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,588,640. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 126.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,490,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after buying an additional 6,421,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,931 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after buying an additional 1,838,529 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1,590.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,758,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,318 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 784.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,223 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

