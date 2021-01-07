Raymond James Raises Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $57.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

TFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $51.17. 53,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,680,418. Truist Financial has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

