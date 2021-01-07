Raymond James Raises Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$18.50

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

WJX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) stock opened at C$17.10 on Monday. Wajax Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.90 and a 52 week high of C$19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$342.58 million and a P/E ratio of 10.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.88.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$340.62 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Wajax Co. will post 1.7499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Wajax Co. (WJX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

