Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) – Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$189.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$217.30 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Eight Capital upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of CVE:CTS opened at C$5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$5.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.94.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.