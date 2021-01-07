RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RICK. ValuEngine lowered RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on RCI Hospitality from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Shares of RICK opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.08 million, a PE ratio of -122.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 572,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after buying an additional 228,070 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 49.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 156,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 66.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.