Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.10

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 16936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point lifted their target price on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Realogy by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Realogy by 1,185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realogy by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

