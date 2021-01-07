Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC):

1/4/2021 – Flagstar Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

1/1/2021 – Flagstar Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

12/30/2020 – Flagstar Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $56.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Flagstar Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

12/18/2020 – Flagstar Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – Flagstar Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Flagstar Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Flagstar Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $40.66 on Thursday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

In related news, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $150,016,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,264 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

