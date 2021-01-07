Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lyft (LYFT)

Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/7/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $42.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Lyft was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/18/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/16/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/11/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Lyft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “With coronavirus confining people to their homes, Lyft’s operations are significantly hurt due to low ride volumes. Revenues dropped 30.9% in the first nine months of 2020 due to fall in Active Riders and Revenue per Active Rider. The company’s fourth-quarter performance is also expected to reflect this softness in ride volumes. Spike in coronavirus cases in the United States and the resulting re-imposition of restrictions have weighed on the company’s expectations for fourth-quarter revenues. Notably, the going has been tough for Lyft ever since it went public on Mar 29, 2019, as it incurred huge losses in each of the quarters. This is partly the reason behind its shares underperforming the industry in a year’s time. However, Lyft’s cost-cutting measures to offset the coronavirus-led challenges are encouraging.”

12/7/2020 – Lyft was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

12/3/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $48.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Lyft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “With coronavirus confining people to their homes, Lyft’s operations are significantly hurt due to low ride volumes. Revenues dropped 30.9% in the first nine months of 2020 due to fall in Active Riders and Revenue per Active Rider. The company’s fourth-quarter performance is also expected to reflect this softness in ride volumes. Spike in coronavirus cases in the United States and the resulting re-imposition of restrictions have weighed on the company’s expectations for fourth-quarter revenues. Notably, the going has been tough for Lyft ever since it went public on Mar 29, 2019, as it incurred huge losses in each of the quarters. This is partly the reason behind its shares underperforming the industry in a year’s time. However, Lyft’s cost-cutting measures to offset the coronavirus-led challenges are encouraging.”

12/3/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $49.00 to $60.00.

12/3/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $49.00 to $60.00.

12/1/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $41.00 to $50.00.

11/11/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $37.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $33.00 to $37.00.

11/11/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $39.00.

11/10/2020 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $49.00 to $44.00.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,639,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,818. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Lyft Inc alerts:

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Lyft’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $75,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 873,047 shares of company stock valued at $43,336,352. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,658,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $615,924,000 after acquiring an additional 527,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,494,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $261,588,000 after purchasing an additional 512,363 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Lyft by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,916,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $135,447,000 after purchasing an additional 983,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lyft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,437,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,692,000 after purchasing an additional 117,794 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,081,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,888,000 after purchasing an additional 688,787 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.