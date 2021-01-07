Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI):

1/7/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ’s Restaurants have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company has been benefiting from its off-premise business model along with various strategic sales-building initiatives and enhanced loyalty program. Also, the rollout of digital check-ins, digital menus and digital payment options is likely to attract more customers. However, the coronavirus related woes still remains a major concern. Although the company has reopened majority of its restaurants, it is likely to witness dismal traffic due to the social distancing protocols. Also, high dependency on consumer discretionary spending and increasing costs remains a headwind. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have declined over the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential.”

1/7/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

12/25/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

12/16/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

11/13/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BJRI stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.18. 10,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.78 million, a PE ratio of -37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 56,967 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

