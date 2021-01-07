Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TransAlta (TAC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TransAlta (NYSE: TAC):

12/29/2020 – TransAlta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

12/28/2020 – TransAlta was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/24/2020 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – TransAlta was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/7/2020 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TAC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.11.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.35). TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $385.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 2,382.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in TransAlta by 8.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

