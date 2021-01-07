Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Recro Pharma stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $71.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 701,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,223.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mak Capital One LLC grew its position in Recro Pharma by 158.6% during the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,004,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 616,049 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Recro Pharma by 422.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 227,052 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Recro Pharma by 227.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 221,820 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Recro Pharma by 50.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 652,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 217,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

