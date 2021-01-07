Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 537,987 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 473,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRGB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a market cap of $352.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.40.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The company had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 36.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 174.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.