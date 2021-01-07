Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading 5.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) was up 5.4% on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $86.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Redfin traded as high as $72.71 and last traded at $71.91. Approximately 1,592,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,634,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.24.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RDFN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $257,802.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at $171,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,912. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 719.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.08 and a beta of 1.90.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

