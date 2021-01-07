Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Refereum has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Refereum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $15.09 million and approximately $3,693.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00040269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.67 or 0.00290228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00028793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,057.91 or 0.02725127 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012751 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.