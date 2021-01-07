Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.50 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Regions Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.60.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,796,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,371,000 after purchasing an additional 536,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,931 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,153,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,129,000 after purchasing an additional 662,349 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,529 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,584,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.