Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $18.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Regions Financial traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 199789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist raised shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 50,174 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 497,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

