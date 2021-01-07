Regis (NYSE:RGS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RGS. Loop Capital lowered shares of Regis from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Regis in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.42.

Shares of NYSE RGS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. 2,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,172. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $320.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Regis will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regis by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Regis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,119,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after buying an additional 37,303 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Regis by 185.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 914,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 593,572 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Regis in the third quarter worth approximately $3,958,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Regis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 549,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

