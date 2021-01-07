Regulus Resources Inc. (REG.V) (CVE:REG) Trading 2.9% Higher

Regulus Resources Inc. (REG.V) (CVE:REG) traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.08. 99,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 83,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.99 million and a P/E ratio of -9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.67.

Regulus Resources Inc. (REG.V) Company Profile (CVE:REG)

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Peru, Chile, the United States, and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Resources Inc. (REG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Resources Inc. (REG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.