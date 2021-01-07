Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Trading Down 2.9%

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 3,035,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,565,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42.

About Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF)

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief in serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Relief Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relief Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.