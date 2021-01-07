Reliv’ International (NASDAQ:RELV) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.54

Reliv’ International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.54 and traded as low as $3.25. Reliv’ International shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 61,345 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 million, a PE ratio of -33.77 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Reliv’ International (NASDAQ:RELV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter. Reliv’ International had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.

About Reliv’ International (NASDAQ:RELV)

Reliv' International, Inc develops and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, specific wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. The company's basic nutritional supplements are formulated to provide a balanced and complete level of supplementation for the consumer.

