Remme (REM) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. Remme has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $114,703.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Hotbit and Kuna. In the last week, Remme has traded 35.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00041157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.24 or 0.00290865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00030337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,039.28 or 0.02717555 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012941 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Remme is remme.io. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DEx.top, IDEX, Tidex, Kuna and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

