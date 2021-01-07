Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underweight” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 0.16. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About Rémy Cointreau

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

