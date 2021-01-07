Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.00

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 1126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNLX. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth $10,425,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth $4,797,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth $2,188,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth $1,219,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth $524,000.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

