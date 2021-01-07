Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) (LON:RNWH) Shares Gap Up to $530.00

Shares of Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) (LON:RNWH) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $530.00, but opened at $552.00. Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) shares last traded at $530.00, with a volume of 29,393 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £416.22 million and a PE ratio of 20.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 519.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 468.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a GBX 8.33 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L)’s previous dividend of $7.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) Company Profile (LON:RNWH)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides engineering services to the energy, environmental, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3g, 4g, 5g, and Wi-Fi technologies; and radio network planning, including the installation of specialist indoor and outdoor coverage solutions.

