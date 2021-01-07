Rentberry Market Cap Reaches $102,254.12 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $102,254.12 and approximately $91.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rentberry has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00040311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.48 or 0.00289803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00028714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,053.18 or 0.02713581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012787 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog.

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

