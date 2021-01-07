Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Semler Scientific, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Semler Scientific in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

SMLR stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. Semler Scientific has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $616.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.85.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.44. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 64.58% and a net margin of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 million.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

