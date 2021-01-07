Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $254.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.85 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.55 million, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $40.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 659,862 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 67.8% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 341.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 149,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 115,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

