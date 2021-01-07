Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.32 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:RGP traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,979. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $387.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

