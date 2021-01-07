resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) vs. OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Critical Analysis

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) and OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

resTORbio has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrganiGram has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for resTORbio and OrganiGram, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio 1 0 1 0 2.00 OrganiGram 0 7 5 0 2.42

resTORbio currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 70.48%. OrganiGram has a consensus price target of $2.79, indicating a potential upside of 63.95%. Given OrganiGram’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OrganiGram is more favorable than resTORbio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares resTORbio and OrganiGram’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio N/A N/A -$82.74 million ($2.41) -5.62 OrganiGram $64.61 million 6.11 -$101.29 million ($0.08) -21.25

resTORbio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OrganiGram. OrganiGram is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than resTORbio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares resTORbio and OrganiGram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio N/A -78.12% -71.63% OrganiGram -153.92% -4.15% -2.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.2% of resTORbio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of OrganiGram shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of resTORbio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OrganiGram beats resTORbio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About resTORbio

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co., ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market. The company also engages in the wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis derivative based products to retailers and wholesalers for adult-use recreational cannabis. It sells its products through online, as well as telephone channels. Organigram Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.

