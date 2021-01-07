Reviewing (BIOX) and The Competition

(NYSE: BIOX) is one of 8,333 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2.25
|Competitors
|7176
|33516
|43303
|838
|2.45
As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 17.53%.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|$27.40 billion
|$1.61 billion
|11.87
‘s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than .
Profitability
This table compares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|-738.39%
|-25.22%
|-20.20%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
59.0% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
competitors beat on 6 of the 9 factors compared.