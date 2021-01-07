Revlon (NYSE:REV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Revlon (NYSE:REV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of REV stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. Revlon has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $477.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Revlon will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revlon news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $286,643.50. Insiders own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REV. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Revlon in the third quarter worth $2,102,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Revlon by 97.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Revlon in the third quarter worth $379,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revlon in the second quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revlon in the third quarter worth $330,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

