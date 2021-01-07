ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 109.54% and a negative net margin of 282.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

