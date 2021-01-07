Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RXEEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HSBC cut shares of Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexel presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RXEEY traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $16.42. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833. Rexel has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

About Rexel

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

