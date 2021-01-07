Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Shares Gap Up to $4.70

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $5.59. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 2,147 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 million, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Richardson Electronics stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.68% of Richardson Electronics worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

