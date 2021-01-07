RigoBlock Market Capitalization Tops $503,502.71 (GRG)

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded up 72.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One RigoBlock token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded 54.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. RigoBlock has a market capitalization of $503,502.71 and $1,249.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00025372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00110914 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.38 or 0.00462565 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00056315 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00222823 BTC.

About RigoBlock

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 496,960 tokens. RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com. RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock.

RigoBlock Token Trading

RigoBlock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RigoBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RigoBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

