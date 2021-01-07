Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of RMM stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 186,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,576. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $21.32.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.