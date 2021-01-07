Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

RMM opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $21.32.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

